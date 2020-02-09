Samantha Pochop and Sara Llamas-Howell combined on a four-hit shutout as Tulsa defeated Dayton 8-0 Sunday to complete play at the Mercer Invitational in Macon, Georgia.
Pochop struck out 12 and allowed three hits over six innings, and Llamas-Howell got the final three outs as the Golden Hurricane improved to its first 4-0 start since 2015.
Alexis Perry hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to put Tulsa up 3-0, and the Hurricane added three more runs in the second, and two in the seventh.
TU will play in the Bulldog Kickoff Classic next weekend in Starkville, Mississippi, starting with games Friday against Tennessee State and Mississippi State.