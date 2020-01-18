NEW ORLEANS — For a second road game in a row, the University of Tulsa turned a halftime tie into a double-digit victory, defeating Tulane 67-54 on Saturday.
“I thought we were so amped up early in the ballgame, so first half we didn’t look fluid offensively,” coach Frank Haith said on postgame radio. “But our defense kept us where we needed to be for the whole game. … Then we started executing in the second half.”
The Hurricane, which remains tied for first place in the American Athletic Conference with a third consecutive win, trailed 10-2 in the opening minutes before launching an 11-3 run to knot the score midway through the half.
The teams combined to shoot 36% before halftime and were scoreless for a three-minute span. Tulsa (12-6, 4-1 AAC) made only seven field goals in the half but relied on free throws to match the Green Wave.
“That’s how you win games,” Haith said. “We were the aggressors. We got to the line (where) obviously Marty (Martins Igbanu) was terrific, 11 for 12. … We were wanting to drive the ball and play inside-out and I thought we showed some poise and some composure and some understanding of what we want to get accomplished on offense.”
Early in the second half, the Hurricane made three 3-pointers in a span of less than two minutes. During a 13-3 run to create separation, Igbanu scored eight points that included a pair of and-one plays.
Tulane (10-8, 2-4) didn’t score for more than three minutes and couldn’t get closer than eight points down the stretch. K.J. Lawson, a grad transfer from Memphis, led the Green Wave with 15 points.
While Hurricane leading scorers Brandon Rachal and Jeriah Horne combined for 32 points and 12 rebounds, the difference was Igbanu, who had a season-high 19 points off the bench.
“Marty was terrific,” Haith said. “I thought Marty had one of his best games this year, 19 (points) and six (rebounds) and just was a force in the paint.”