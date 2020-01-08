NEW ORLEANS — Tulane forward Krystal Freeman hit a jump shot as time expired in overtime Wednesday to give the Green Wave a 64-62 American Athletic Conference win over Tulsa.
Alexis Gaulden sank a 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 54.
There were four lead changes and three ties in the five-minute overtime.
Kendrian Elliott led the Golden Hurricane (5-10, 0-2 AAC) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Gaulden contributed 14 points, seven assists and four steals.
Tulsa shot only 37% from the field, but was helped out by Tulane’s 12-for-27 effort at the free-throw line.
Freeman led Tulane (7-8, 1-1) with 20 points.
The Hurricane led 29-21 at halftime.
“We were so disciplined in the first half and into the third quarter to take good shots, shots at the right time and right spot, and then in the fourth quarter we got away from that and as a result we shot 28%,” Tulsa coach Matilda Mossman said. “Our guys have to figure out that there is a certain way we have to play and everyone has to buy in.
“Defensively we were dominating, we played our matchups well. I thought we played hard and competed, and we deserved to win that game. We had a six-point lead in the fourth quarter and let it get away from us because of the kinds of shots we took.”
TULANE 64, TULSA 62, OT
Tulsa 13 16 13 12 8 — 62
Tulane 7 14 18 15 10 — 64
Tulsa (5-10, 0-2): Elliott 7-12 2-5 18, Richards 1-5 0-0 2, Gaulden 5-15 2-4 14, Bittle 3-8 0-0 7, Lescay 4-13 2-2 10, Hrafnkelsdottir 1-1 0-0 2, Brady 2-5 0-0 5, Moutry 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 24-65 8-13 62.
Tulane (7-8, 1-1): Clark 7-14 7-16 21, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Cheatham 1-5 0-0 3, Freeman 8-12 2-3 20, Heide 4-6 0-0 8, Manuirirangi 1-5 0-0 3, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-4 2-6 5, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Parau 1-2 1-2 4, Mimms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 12-27 64.
3-point goals: Tulsa 6-22 (Elliott 2-3, Gaulden 2-8, Brady 1-4, Bittle 1-5, Mountry 0-1, Lewis 0-1); Tulane 6-16 (Freeman 2-2, Jones 1-2, Parau 1-2, Manuirirangi 1-4, Cheatham 1-5, Bates 0-1. Rebounds: Tulsa 36 (Elliott 9); Tulane 41 (Cheatham 9). Assists: Tulsa 18 (Gaulden 7); Tulane 14 (Heide, Manuirirangi, Jones 4). Total fouls: Tulsa 21; Tulane 14. Fouled out: Tulsa, Elliott, Lescay. A: 503.