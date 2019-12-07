The Tulsa women’s basketball team let a close game at halftime get away from them in the third quarter Saturday in a 63-51 loss at Little Rock (Arkansas).
Tulsa (3-6) trailed just 31-30 at halftime, but Little Rock (2-6) scored the first 10 points of the third quarter. The Trojans outscored the Hurricane 21-7 in the third to take a 15-point lead entering the final period. TU got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Tulsa shot just 20% (3-for-15) in the third quarter, compared to 53.8% (7-for-13 for Little Rock).
Addison Richards and Kendrian Elliott each scored 19 points to lead Tulsa. No other TU player scored more than four points. Elliott also led her team with eight rebounds.
Kyra Collier scored 19 points to lead Little Rock. Teal Battle added 14 and Krystan Vornes had 13. The Trojans outrebounded the Hurricane 39-29.
TU plays Arkansas at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK 63, TULSA 51
Tulsa 17 13 7 14 — 51
Little Rock 18 13 21 11 — 63
Tulsa (3-6): Elliott 7-12 4-5 19, Richards 6-17 7-7 19, Gaulden 1-5 0-0 3, Bittle 0-0 0-0 0, Lescay 2-10 0-0 4, Brady 2-8 0-0 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Hrafnkelsdottir 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 19-57 11-12 51.
Little Rock (2-6): Vornes 4-9 5-5 13, Hemphill 3-7 0-0 6, Battle 5-8 3-4 14, Chastain 3-5 0-1 6, Collier 6-15 6-6 19, Knapp 2-4 0-0 4, Lasker 0-3 0-0 0, Francis 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-51 15-18 63.
3-point goals: TU 2-12 (Gaulden 1-3, Elliott 1-2, Richards 0-4, Brady 0-3), LR 2-8 (Collier 1-4, Battle 1-1, Lasker 0-2, Chastain 0-1). Rebounds: TU 29 (Elliott 8), LR 39 (Hemphill, Collier 8). Assists: TU 7 (Gaulden 3), LR 17 (Chastain 9). Total fouls: TU 19, LR 20. Fouled out: Vornes, LR. A: 838.