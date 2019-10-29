Boulder City, Nev. -- Tulsa’s Lorena Tseng tied for third place individually Tuesday leading the Golden Hurricane golfers to a seventh-place finish at the 18-team Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.
Tseng carded a final-round 1-under par 71 to finish the 54-hole tournament with a 2-over 218 total. As a team, Tulsa posted a third-round 291 at the par-72 Boulder Creek Golf Club for a total of 902.
Freshman Lilly Thomas shot a 69 to to tie for 33rd with a score of 227 total. Junior Haley Greb shot 76 and was tied for 41st. Junior Taylor Dobson shot 78 and tied for 53rd at 231.
Sophomore Sammy Liu (75) posted a 233 total to tie for 64th place. Freshman Alex Christeson, who played the tournament as an individual, shot 74 for a 232 total and a tie for 58th.
Host UNLV won the tournament with a score of 879.
Tulsa has finished the five-tournament fall season and will be back in action at the SMU Invite on Feb. 3.
Team results
1. UNLV 301-291-287--879; 2. San Francisco 296-303-288--887; 3. Long Beach State 301-301-286--888; 4. South Dakota State 297-302-291--890; 5. Fresno State 306-300-285--891; 6. Colorado State 310-297-295--901; 7. Tulsa 310-301-291--902; 8. New Mexico State 308-300-296--904; 9. Oral Roberts 309-297-303--909; 10. Nevada 318-300-293--911; 11. Idaho 311-308-293--912; 12. East Tennessee St. 312-312-288--913; T13. Portland State 312-308-295--915, Northern Arizona 322-305-288--915, Northern Illinois 310-308-297--915; 16. Wyoming 313-320-293--926; 17. UC Irvine 318-314-296--928; 18. UC Riverside 312-317-304--933.
Top 5 Individuals
T1. Tereza Melecka, East Tennessee St. 71-73-68--212, Elina Saksa, UNLV 69-71-71--212; T3. Valerie Hernandez, Portland St. 77-73-68=218, Lorena Tseng, Tulsa 74-73-71--218, Teresa Toscano, S. Dakota State 71-73-74--218
Other Tulsa scores
T33. Lilly Thomas 80-78-69--227
T41. Haley Greb 78-75-76--229
T53. Taylor Dobson 78-75-78--231
T64. Sammy Liu 80-78-75--233
T58. Alex Christeson 77-81-74--232