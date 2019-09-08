The Tulsa women’s soccer team won 3-1 over Lamar on Sunday afternoon at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
The Golden Hurricane moved to 4-1 on the season, while the Cardinals fell to 1-5.
Alijah Oliver put Tulsa on the board in the 37th minute on a shot from eight yards out. With 18 seconds left before halftime, Oliver flicked the ball to Kayla Fernandez who recorded her first collegiate goal from 19 yards out up the middle to give the Hurricane a 2-0 lead at the break.
Regan Whitlow added a score for TU in the 66th minute off a free kick from 20 yards out.
Lamar's Lucy Ashworth prevented the shutout with a goal in the 85th minute.
Tulsa plays at Missouri State on Friday.