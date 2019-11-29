MORAGA, Calif. — Kendrian Elliott, Rebecca Lescay, Desiree Lewis and Addison Richards scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Tulsa dropped a 76-63 decision to Western Kentucky on Friday in the first game of the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic.
Elliott led the Golden Hurricane with 14 points, Lescay added 12 and Lewis and Richards both had 10.
Western Kentucky — TU coach Matilda Mossman’s alma mater — led TU 20-15 after the first quarter and 46-31 at halftime. The hole was too deep for the Hurricane.
“Our kids never gave up,” Mossman said. “It was just that 10-point deficit in the second quarter where we went away from the things we were doing well and it took us a while to get back to doing those things.
“We allowed them too many points in the paint and we gave them too many points off turnovers. We had to sit three bigs because of foul trouble in the second quarter, first Kendrian, then Ella (Hrafnkelsdottire) and then Emma (Duerr), which was problematic. We won the second half, but we have to have four good quarters.”
WKU also had four players in double figures, led by 18 points from Raneem Elgedawy.
Tulsa will play Marquette in the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic at 2 p.m. Saturday.
W. KENTUCKY 76, TULSA 63
Tulsa 15 16 14 18 — 63
WKU 20 26 16 14 — 76
TULSA (3-3): Elliott 5-7 3-4 14, Lewis 5-6 0-0 10, Gaulden 2-9 2-2 8, Bittle 1-6 2-2 5, Lescay 5-12 2-2 12, Richards 3-5 2-2 10, Brady 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-1 0-0 0, Duerr 0-0 0-2 0, Rodriguez 0-5 0-4 0, Moutry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 11-18 63.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (5-1): Givens 5-11 3-3 15, Eldgedawy 5-9 8-10 18, Creech 7-13 0-0 15, Porter 2-4 4-4 8, Abdelgawad 5-10 0-1 11, M.Haywood 1-5 0-0 2, Skinner 1-3 0-0 2, Pouye 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, H.Haywood 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-60 15-18 76.
3-point goals: TU 6-19 (Richards 2-3, Gaulden 2-6, Elliott 1-1, Bittle 1-3, Brady 0-4, Rodriguez 0-2); WKU 5-19 (Givens 2-7, Creech 1-1, H.Haywood 1-1, Abdelgawad 1-5, Elgedawy 0-2, Porter 0-1, Skinner 0-1, Brown 0-1). Rebounds: TU 30 (Lewis 9); WKU 36 (Elgedawy 10). Assists: TU 10 (Gaulden 4); WKU 11 (Creech 5). Turnovers: TU 17; WKU 19. Total fouls: TU 19; WKU 14. Technical foul: WKU, Givens. A: 102.