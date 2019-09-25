The University of Tulsa finished its nonconference gauntlet only to start a difficult American Athletic Conference schedule.
The Hurricane handed Wyoming its first loss of the season Saturday, 24-21, at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The win gave TU a 2-2 record in its nonconference schedule, which also featured Michigan State, San Jose State and Oklahoma State. TU lost to both Power 5 opponents; however, both of the teams the Hurricane beat have wins over SEC opponents.
Now that the nonconference portion of its schedule is over, the Hurricane gets a week off before starting conference play against SMU on Oct. 5 in Dallas. SMU is 4-0 after beating then-No. 25 TCU on Saturday.
With TU’s bye week here, here’s what we’ve learned about the Hurricane after four games.
TU offense is becoming more balanced
TU coach Philip Montgomery hasn’t been shy about his desire for the Hurricane offense to be as balanced as possible.
TU has become known for a potent ground game, especially coming into this season with two running backs on the Doak Walker Award watch list in Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II.
While buzz surrounded Brooks and Taylor’s abilities during the offseason, there were more questions than answers for the passing game amid a quarterback battle and with an inconsistent receiving corps.
Baylor transfer Zach Smith was named starting quarterback Week 1 and has been the guy. Although a clear top target hasn’t yet emerged for TU, a new receiver has broken out every game so far.
The continuity of the passing game this season has led to improvement in every game. Wyoming stifled TU’s run game Saturday, forcing the passing game to step up if the Hurricane was going to win. Smith became the first TU quarterback since the 2016 Miami Peach Bowl to surpass 300 passing yards with 354 in the win. Keenen Johnson was TU’s leading receiver in the game with seven catches for 95 yards.
“Our run game is always the focal point of our offense, and the receiving game has gotten a bad look for not being productive, and that’s a chip on our shoulder going into every game,” Johnson said. “We have to put on so our team can win.”
Defense always gives TU chance
The Hurricane has had a chance in every game because of its defense.
TU has led at halftime in all but one of its games — the season opener against Michigan State. All of those leads were made possible by the stingy TU defense, especially against Oklahoma State when the Hurricane held the Cowboys to three points in the second quarter to recover from a 17-0 deficit. The next week, TU shut out Wyoming in the second and third quarters.
The Hurricane is allowing 26.2 points and 378.5 yards a game.
Schedule only gets more difficult
One of the biggest storylines of the Hurricane’s first four games was the strength of its nonconference schedule, but the challenges only continue after the bye week.
TU gets an extra week to rest and prepare for undefeated SMU, which is coming off a 41-38 win against then-No. 25 TCU. Two nights before SMU knocked off TCU on the road, an American game between Tulane and Houston had the country buzzing after Jalen McCleskey scored on a 53-yard catch-and-run with three seconds left to give Tulane the win.
It was a game that served as a reminder for Montgomery for what was ahead for his team.
“We go to SMU after the break, and SMU has been playing extremely well,” Montgomery said. “… I watched a little bit of that Tulane-Houston game while I was up here doing play cards the other night, and both of those teams are extremely talented, extremely well-coached. Every game in our conference is going to be like this, and we’ve got to get prepared and geared up for it.”