Rebecca Lescay scored a career-high 23 points but it wasn’t enough as Tulsa dropped a 70-61 decision to Wichita State on Sunday afternoon at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
TU missed 15 free throws as it fell to 7-20 on the season and 2-12 in American Athletic Conference.
“It is all about the missed free throws,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said in a media release. “We got to the line 29 times, which we haven’t done that in a while, and against this team we needed to attack and get ourselves to the line, but I guess we forgot to mention that you have to make them when you get there. Our guys competed. We missed some key shots in the fourth quarter. We were shooting pretty well until the fourth quarter. We are going to continue to challenge our players, continue to get better, and continue to see improvements.”
The game was tied at 54 with 6:03 remaining, but the Golden Hurricane faded down the stretch. TU hit just 3-of-11 shots in the final quarter.
There were four lead changes and three tied scores in the first six minutes of the game, with the Golden Hurricane owning an 11-10 lead at the 3:49 mark, but then the Shockers (15-12, 7-7) went on a 7-2 run to close out the first quarter with a 17-13 advantage.
TU trailed by seven in the second quarter back battled back to take a 27-26 lead before the Shockers closed the half on a 6-2 run to take a 32-29 halftime lead.