While the 40-point win against a ranked Memphis team Wednesday night was shocking to most, it didn’t surprise the University of Tulsa players.
“We expected that out of our team tonight from the way we prepared,” swingman Jeriah Horne said after the game. “It was a good night for us. We’re coming together. Chemistry-wise, it’s really good.”
Said coach Frank Haith: “I thought we really prepared well. We had great execution. You’ve got to make some shots, too.”
The Hurricane shot 50% from the field and scored 40 points in each half, while Memphis mustered 40 for the game. Coasting to a fourth consecutive win, TU moved into first place in the American Athletic Conference standings after having been picked 10th out of 12 teams in the preseason.
“It’s a long season,” Haith said. “We’re just off to a really good start.”
That start has vaulted TU into the national conversation, with ESPN’s Joe Lunardi introducing the Hurricane to his NCAA Tournament bracketology audience. Because of its first-place conference status, TU popped into Lunardi’s latest bracket as a No. 12 seed playing Colorado in St. Louis.
Despite its recent success, the not-distant memory of a 31-point loss at Cincinnati on Jan. 8 is keeping the Hurricane humble during its pursuit of a postseason appearance.
“We’ve just got to keep growing,” Haith said. “We know that we lost by 30 earlier in the year, too. It’s just one game.”
TU (13-6, 5-1) will look to continue its hot streak Sunday at UConn, a team it will play in two of the next three games. The trip will be the Hurricane’s last to Hartford while the teams are in the American together, as the Huskies are returning to the Big East next season.
UConn (10-8, 1-4) has dropped three games in a row, including a narrow defeat at Houston on Thursday, and TU has prevailed in the past four meetings. In a memorable showdown in Tulsa last year, Haith and UConn coach Dan Hurley were ejected.
“We have a great challenge against us on Sunday against a UConn team that’s super-talented and they play well in their building,” Haith said. “I don’t care what their record is. I know watching their talent and watching some of their games they’ve played how they’ve gone down to the wire, we’re going to have a tremendous time trying to compete up there in Hartford.”