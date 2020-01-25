DALLAS — The Tulsa women’s basketball team again had trouble finding the bottom of the basket, shooting 22.7% from the field (10-of-44) Saturday in a 57-38 American Athletic Conference loss to SMU.
TU mustered only six points in the first quarter and eight in the second and trailed 35-13 at halftime. TU also was outrebounded by a large margin, 48-31.
Morgan Brady and KK Rodriguez each scored 10 points off the bench to lead the Golden Hurricane (6-14, 1-6), which got only eight points from its starters.
Ariana Whitfield came off the bench to score 23 points for SMU (8-10, 2-4).
The Mustangs entered the game with the fewest 3-pointers in the nation, but behind Whitfield’s 5-for-9 night they were 6-for-15 against TU.
TU hosts Tulane at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Reynolds Center.
SMU 57, TULSA 38
Tulsa 5 8 11 14 — 38
SMU 16 19 14 8 — 57
TULSA (6-14, 1-6): Elliott 1-8 3-4 6, Richards 1-3 0-0 2, Gaulden 0-1 0-0 0, Bittle 0-4 0-0 0, Lescay 0-3 0-0 0, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-0 2-2 2, Moutry 1-6 0-0 2, Lewis 1-3 1-2 3, Brady 2-7 5-6 10, Rodriguez 3-5 4-7 10, Johnson 1-4 1-2 3, Duerr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-44 16-23 38.
SMU (8-10, 2-4): Cash 4-13 4-4 12, Bayliss 1-5 2-2 4, Bradley 2-6 1-2 5, J.White 3-7 1-2 8, K.White 1-8 2-2 4, Tshimanga 0-0 0-0 0, Bacon 0-5 1-2 1, Whitfield 9-15 0-0 23, Mathis 0-1 0-2 0, Leggett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 11-16 57.
3-point goals: TU 2-12 (Elliott 1-3, Brady 1-3, Moutry 0-3, Gaulden 0-1, Bittle 0-1, Johnson 0-1); SMU 6-15 (Whitfield 5-9, J.White 1-1, Bradley 0-1). Rebounds: TU 31 (Elliott 5); SMU 48 (Bayliss 11). Assists: TU 5 (5 players with one); SMU 15 (Bradley, Bacon 4). Total fouls: TU 17; SMU 21. A: 710.