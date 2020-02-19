GREENVILLE, N.C. — Seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since the end of December, Tulsa shot 25.5% from the field and did not have a player in double figures Wednesday in a 59-42 loss at East Carolina.
Addison Richards led TU (7-19, 2-11 American Athletic Conference) with seven points. Four players scored six.
The Hurricane actually led 16-8 after the first quarter, but the Pirates blitzed TU in the second 20-2 and never were threatened in winning their second game in a row and third in four games. TU was 0-for-13 from the field in the second quarter.
“We got up 12-3 and then they started pressuring us a little harder and we weren’t comfortable with that so we turned the ball over and couldn’t make shots,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said. “I felt like we played scared. ECU lost games earlier because they felt like they couldn’t win and now I think they are a lot more confident. ECU is a good group of aggressive kids that play hard. We had so many live-ball turnovers, and it is hard to be effective when they take you out of your comfort zone.”
Four players scored in double figures for East Carolina (7-18, 4-8), led by Lashonda Monk with 17 points.
EAST CAROLINA 59, TULSA 42
Tulsa 16 2 13 11 — 42
East Carolina 8 20 18 13 — 59
TULSA (7-19, 2-11): Richards 3-9 0-0 7, Elliott 1-4 4-5 6, Rebecca Lescay 1-9 4-4 6, Rodriguez 2-4 0-2 5, Johnson 0-6 1-2 1, Moutry 1-3 3-4 6, Lewis 3-5 0-0 6, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-0 3-6 3, Bittle 1-5 0-0 2, Brady 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-47 15-23 42.
EAST CAROLINA (7-18, 4-8): Monk 7-14 2-3 17, Thompson 6-24 2-2 14, Clator 4-7 3-6 12, Evans 1-3 0-0 2, Chambers 0-1 1-4 1, Hope 4-6 1-2 10, Josephs 1-3 1-2 3, Tsineke 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 10-20 59.
3-point goals: TU 3-12 (Rodriguez 1-2, Moutry 1-2, Richards 1-4, Bittle 0-3, Brady 0-1); ECU 3-19 (Claytor 1-2, Hope 1-2, Monk 1-4, Thompson 0-9, Tsineke 0-2). Rebounds: TU 40 (Elliott 7); ECU 40 (Clator 11). Assists: TU 9 (Elliott, Johnson, Hrafnkelsdottir 2); ECU 11 (Monk 5). Fouls: TU 18; ECU 21. A: 604.