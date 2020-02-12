CINCINNATI — Kendrian Elliott poured in 21 points Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Tulsa women from falling 78-53 to Cincinnati.
“Since Alexis Gaulden got injured, we’ve had a problem getting Kendrian the ball, and if we can’t get her the ball, she can’t score,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said. “She wasn’t getting shot attempts, but today the guards did a better job of getting her the ball, but she had some good drives in the paint and got herself to the basket, as well.
“DJ (Johnson) was another spark for us. If you look at her last three games, the game has slowed down for her and therefore her decision-making has become much better.”
TU (6-18, 1-10 American) has lost five in a row and 10 of its past 11 games..
CINCINNATI 78, TULSA 53
Tulsa 15 10 15 13 — 53
Cincinnati 27 15 23 13 — 78
TULSA (6-18, 1-10): Elliott 10-18 1-2 21, Richards 2-6 0-0 5, Rodriguez 2-9 0-0 4, Lescay 2-9 0-0 4, Brady 2-7 0-0 4, Bittle 1-2 1-2 4, Lewis 1-1 1-1 3, Johnson 3-7 2-3 8, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-1 0-0 0, Duerr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 5-8 53.
CINCINNATI (16-7, 7-3): Rizor 6-11 3-6 15, Thomas 9-14 3-3 21, Rodgers 5-11 0-0 15, Miller 6-15 3-4 15, Sifa 1-1 0-0 2, Jadyn Scott 2-5 0-0 4, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 2-4 0-0 5, Tuff 0-3 0-0 0, Khalifa 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Jada Scott 0-1 1-2 1, Gritzali 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 10-15 78.
3-point goals: TU 2-8 (Richards 1-2, Bittle 1-2, Rodriguez 0-1, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-1); UC 6-21 (Rodgers 5-8, Nelson 1-2, Miller 0-6, Tuff 0-3, Khalifa 0-1, Watson 0-1). Rebounds: TU 33 (Elliott 6); UC 47 (Rizor 13). Assists: TU 14 (Brady 4); UC 18 (Rodgers, Miller 4). Fouls: TU 13; UC 10. A: 1,952.