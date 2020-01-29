Poor shooting doomed Tulsa once again, as the Golden Hurricane made only 16-of-60 shots from the field (26.7%) Wednesday night in a 50-46 loss to Tulane at the Reynolds Center.
Tulsa has dropped seven of its past eight.
Brady Morgan scored 18 points to lead Tulsa.
The Hurricane (6-15, 1-7 AAC) plays at Memphis at 3 p.m. Saturday.
TULANE 50, TULSA 46
Tulane 15 11 15 9 — 50
Tulsa 10 9 8 19 — 46
TULANE (12-9, 7-1): Manuirirangi 5-8 4-4 18, Freeman 3-8 4-6 10, Cheatham 2-5 1-2 7, Clark 2-6 2-2 6, Heide 0-1 2-6 2, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Anderson 0-2 2-4 2, Parau 0-1 0-0 0, Mimms 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-37 15-24 50.
TULSA (6-15, 1-7): Brady 6-16 4-5 18, Eilliott 3-9 0-3 6, Bittle 1-6 0-0 3, Lescay 0-5 2-2 2, Lewis 0-4 1-2 1, Moutry 2-6 2-3 7, Rodriguez 2-6 0-0 5, Hrafnkelsdottir 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Richards 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-60 9-15 46.
3-point goals: Tulane 7-14 (Manuirirangi 4-6, Cheatham 2-5, Jones 1-1, Freeman 0-2); Tulsa 5-21 (Brady 2-5, Bittle 1-5, Rodriguez 1-5, Moutry 1-2, Elliott 0-2, Richards 0-2). Rebounds: Tulane 38 (Freeman 6); Tulsa 36 (Elliott 6). Assists: Tulane 7 (Heide 3); Tulsa 12 (Lescay 4). Fouls: Tulane 13; Tulsa 20. Fouled out: Tulsa, Brady. A: 817.