WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Colorado St. at TU
6 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center, KTGX fm93.5
COLORADO ST. (6-6)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Stamatelopoulos;5-8;4.8;1.8
G;Bonnarens;6-0;8.9;1.7
G;Jacobs;6-1;11.3;4.0
F;Brady;6-1;11.8;7.9
F;Ellis;6-2;7.7;5.5
TULSA (3-8)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Gaulden;5-8;6.9;4.2*
G;Lescay;5-8;8.5;2.6
G;Bittle;5-8;5.7;2.8
F;Richards;6-2;9.9;2.8
F;Elliott;6-2;15.9;9.1
*assists per game
Notes: Tulsa, which has dropped six games in a row, plays its only home game in December. ... The Hurricane lost 66-60 at Stetson in its last outing, despite having a narrow lead going into the fourth quarter. ... On the Colorado State roster is former Booker T. Washington forward Makenzie Ellis, who is averaging 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds as a senior after transferring from SMU. ... Colorado State leads the series 4-3. The teams last played seven years ago, with the Hurricane prevailing 58-43 in Tulsa. ... Fans who attended the Colorado State-TU men's basketball game earlier in the day may show their ticket at the Reynolds Center ticket office to get in free to the women's game.
-- Kelly Hines, Tulsa World