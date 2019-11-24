WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loyola Marymount at Tulsa
Noon Monday, Reynolds Center
KTGX-93.5
Loyola Marymount (2-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gipson 5-7 12.0 3.3
G Yim 5-7 5.3 1.3
G Ellington 5-10 11.3 6.3
F Jones 5-10 9.5 3.5
C Stanley 6-2 11.3 6.8
Tulsa (2-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Brady 5-7 9.3 5.0
G Bittle 5-8 5.3 3.3
G Gaulden 5-8 8.3 3.0
F Lewis 5-10 5.0 3.5
F Elliott 6-2 20.3 9.3
Notes: Tulsa is coming off a 67-65 victory Thursday against Oral Roberts in which the Hurricane scored 49 points in the second half and prevailed on an and-one basket by Desiree Lewis with a second left. Rebecca Lescay had 15 points and a career-high seven steals while Kendrian Elliott added 14 points and a career-high four blocks. ... Loyola Marymount won 70-57 at Long Beach State on Saturday and has the only victory in the series, a 75-74 outcome in the Bahamas during the 2012-13 season. ... The game is free to attend.