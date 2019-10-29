Women’s basketball

SWOSU at Tulsa

6 p.m. Wednesday,

Reynolds Center

Notes: Tulsa hosts its only exhibition against the Bulldogs, an NCAA Division II team from Weatherford that defeated USAO 94-62 in an exhibition Monday. ... The Hurricane returns four starters from last season and was picked to finish 10th in the American Athletic Conference. ... Coach Matilda Mossman is in her ninth season at the helm, and her 105 wins are the most by a TU coach in program history. ... The exhibition game will not be broadcast on the radio or online.

