WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at SMU
2 p.m. Saturday, Moody Coliseum, Dallas, KTGX-93.5
TULSA (6-13, 1-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gaulden 5-8 7.9 4.6*
G Lescay 5-8 8.0 2.9
G Bittle 5-8 6.2 2.4
F Richards 6-2 7.7 2.5
F Elliott 6-2 14.8 9.3
SMU (7-10, 1-4)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Bradley 5-8 10.1 5.2
G J. White 5-8 5.1 3.6
G K. White 5-10 10.6 4.5
F Cash 6-2 10.5 9.3
C Bayliss 6-5 6.7 4.9
*assists per game
Notes: Tulsa ended a five-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 58-56 win against East Carolina, helped by a career-high 19 points and three blocks from reserve Kayla Moutry. Rebecca Lescay added 15 points and Kendrian Elliott had 14 rebounds. ... SMU has dropped its past three games, and its lone American Athletic Conference victory also came against East Carolina. ... Three SMU players are scoring in double figures. ... The Mustangs lead the series 28-18, but TU won the previous meeting 49-35 last year in Tulsa.