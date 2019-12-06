WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at Little Rock
2 p.m. Saturday
Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Ark.
KTGX-93.5
Tulsa (3-5)
;Ht.;Pt;Rb.
G;Gaulden;5-8;8.8;4.5*
G;Bittle;5-8;6.9;2.8
G;Lescay;5-8;8.6;2.3
F;Richards;6-2;8.5;2.6
F;Elliott;6-2;17.6;8.6
Little Rock (1-6)
;Ht.;Pt;Rb.
G;Lasker;5-7;4.7;2.6
G;Chastain;5-7;1.7;3.4
G;Collier;5-9;16.4;4.9
F;Francis;5-11;0.5;0.8
F;Hemphill;6-0;2.7;2.6
*assists per game
Notes: In the first of five games played on the road in December, Tulsa lost 73-63 at Abilene Christian on Thursday. Kendrian Elliott and Rebecca Lescay scored 16 points while Addison Richards added 14 off a career-high three 3-pointers in addition to seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. ... Little Rock's only win this season was against Central Arkansas. ... Both teams have lost to Western Kentucky. ... Former TU player Krystan Vornes is averaging 6.6 rebounds and four blocks for the Trojans. ... Little Rock has a 10-3 lead in the series including a 63-53 decision last season in Tulsa.