WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at No. 21 Arkansas
6 p.m. Wednesday, Bud Walton Arena,
Fayetteville, Ark., KTGX-93.5
TULSA (3-6)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gaulden 5-8 8.1 4.3*
G Bittle 5-8 6.1 2.8
G Lescay 5-8 8.1 2.2
F Richards 6-2 9.7 2.7
F Elliott 6-2 17.8 8.6
ARKANSAS (8-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Tolefree 5-8 11.9 3.7
G Daniels 5-8 12.7 1.7
G Ramirez 5-9 14.9 3.9
G Dungee 5-11 22.2 5.8
F Thomas 6-1 7.3 10.2
*assists per game
Notes: Tulsa plays a second game in a row in the state of Arkansas, having fallen 63-51 at Little Rock on Saturday. Addison Richards had a career-high 19 points and fellow forward Kendrian Elliott also scored 19 in addition to pulling down eight rebounds. ... Arkansas’ lone loss came at California, and the Razorbacks have won three games in a row, including an 81-72 victory against Kansas State on Saturday. ... Chelsea Dungee, a Sapulpa graduate, had a season-high 32 points in her last outing and is leading Arkansas with 22.2 points per game. ... The Razorbacks have won 22 out of 25 meetings in the series, including a 61-59 win at TU last season.