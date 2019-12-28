WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Tulsa at UTEP

2 p.m. Sunday

Don Haskins Center

El Paso, Texas

KTGX-93.5

Tulsa (4-8)

Ht Pts Reb

G Gaulden 5-8 7.4 4.1*

G Lescay 5-8 7.9 2.7

G Bittle 5-8 6.0 2.8

F Richards 6-2 9.3 2.8

F Elliott 6-2 16.2 8.8

UTEP (7-3)

Ht Pts Reb

G Gallegos 5-7 8.8 4.4

G Zec 5-11 12.7 5.4

G Khlopkova 6-0 6.0 1.8

G Crouse 6-0 6.6 2.8

F Gill 6-0 8.3 9.1

*assists per game

Notes: The Hurricane closes out the calendar year with its fifth road game this month, having dropped the previous four. In its last outing, TU defeated Colorado State 61-55 at the Reynolds Center. ... Forward Kendrian Elliott ranks fifth in program history in career field-goal percentage (.505) as well as 25th nationally in double-doubles (five) and field-goal percentage (.595) this season. ... UTEP has lost its last two games, including a narrow setback at SMU. ... The Miners lead the series 21-11, but TU prevailed 66-45 in Tulsa last season.

