WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at UTEP
2 p.m. Sunday
Don Haskins Center
El Paso, Texas
KTGX-93.5
Tulsa (4-8)
Ht Pts Reb
G Gaulden 5-8 7.4 4.1*
G Lescay 5-8 7.9 2.7
G Bittle 5-8 6.0 2.8
F Richards 6-2 9.3 2.8
F Elliott 6-2 16.2 8.8
UTEP (7-3)
Ht Pts Reb
G Gallegos 5-7 8.8 4.4
G Zec 5-11 12.7 5.4
G Khlopkova 6-0 6.0 1.8
G Crouse 6-0 6.6 2.8
F Gill 6-0 8.3 9.1
*assists per game
Notes: The Hurricane closes out the calendar year with its fifth road game this month, having dropped the previous four. In its last outing, TU defeated Colorado State 61-55 at the Reynolds Center. ... Forward Kendrian Elliott ranks fifth in program history in career field-goal percentage (.505) as well as 25th nationally in double-doubles (five) and field-goal percentage (.595) this season. ... UTEP has lost its last two games, including a narrow setback at SMU. ... The Miners lead the series 21-11, but TU prevailed 66-45 in Tulsa last season.