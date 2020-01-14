WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at Wichita State
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan.
ESPN3, KTGX-93.5
Tulsa (5-11, 0-3)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Gaulden;5-8;8.7;4.5*
G;Lescay;5-8;8.3;2.8
G;Bittle;5-8;6.5;2.7
F;Richards;6-2;7.7;2.6
F;Elliott;6-2;15.6;8.8
Wichita St. (9-7, 1-2)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;McCully;5-7;12.8;2.3
G;Bastin;5-8;8.1;4.9
G;Bremaud;5-11;7.9;2.9
F;Smith;5-11;6.3;5.5
F;Prince;6-1;5.9;3.4
*assists per game
Notes: Tulsa has dropped its first three games to open American Athletic Conference play, following back-to-back overtime defeats with a 68-52 setback against USF on Sunday. After pulling within five with three minutes to go, the Hurricane didn't score again while giving up the last 11 points. ... Alexis Gaulden, a Broken Arrow native, made the league's honor roll after tying her career-high with five 3-pointers Sunday en route to a team-best 19 points. She also had six rebounds and six steals. ... Wichita State is coming off a 61-53 win at East Carolina. The Shockers have one player averaging in double figures, guard Mariah McCully (12.8 ppg). ... Wichita State leads the series 17-4, but the Hurricane beat the Shockers twice last season, in Tulsa and in the conference tournament.