UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Tulsa hit 9-of-12 from the field and led 25-15 after one quarter, but Tulane gained the upper hand in the last three quarters to end the Hurricane’s season with a 67-61 loss Friday in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
Four Tulsa players scored in double figures: KK Rodriguez with a career-high 17 points, Kendrian Elliott with 12, Addison Richards 11 and Destiny Johnson 10.
Elliott recorded her 15th career double-double as she added 10 rebounds.
“KK and Kendrian, along with our other three starters, made us a different team in the last few weeks, and I think you saw that today,” said coach Matilda Mossman, whose team finished 9-21. “We didn’t get as many transition points as we’ve been getting in the last few games, but for us to have four people in double figures, shoot 44% and score 61 points was big for us.”
The Green Wave (13-17) was led by Arsula Clark with 20 points and Krystal Freeman with 17. Tulane moves on to play USF in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.
TULANE 67, TULSA 61
Tulsa 25 10 10 16 — 61
Tulane 15 17 15 20 — 67
TULSA (9-21): Elliott 5-8 2-2 12, Richards 4-9 1-1 11, Johnson 4-10 0-0 10, Rodriguez 6-12 2-3 17, Lescay 3-9 0-0 6, Gaulden 1-3 0-0 3, Lewis 1-1 0-0 2, Hfrafnkelsdottir 0-2 0-0 0, Brady 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 5-6 61.
TULANE (14-16): Freeman 6-17 3-4 17, Heide 4-5 0-2 8, Clark 7-15 6-6 20, Bates 2-3 0-0 5, Cheatham 3-7 0-0 6, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Manuirirangi 3-8 0-0 9, Parau 0-3 0-0 0, Mimms 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 9-12 67.
3-point goals: Tulsa 8-15 (Rodriguez 3-7, Johnson 2-2, Richards 2-3, Gaulden 1-2, Elliott 0-1); Tulane 6-18 (Manuirirangi 3-7, Freeman 2-4, Bates 1-2, Clark 0-2, Cheatham 0-2, Parau 0-1). Rebounds: Tulsa 29 (Elliott 10); Tulane 39 (Heide 11). Assists: Tulsa 13 (Rodriguez, Lescay 4); Tulane 12 (Clark 7). Total fouls: Tulsa 16; Tulane 7. Fouled out: Tulsa, Lescay. A: NA.