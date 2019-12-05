ABILENE, Texas — Three starters scored in double figures for Tulsa, but it wasn’t enough Thursday as the Hurricane fell 73-63 at Abilene Christian.
Rebecca Lescay and Kendrian Elliott led TU (3-5) with 16 points apiece and Addison Richards added 14.
But Breanna Wright and Dominque Golightly scored 22 apiece for ACU (6-1), which also enjoyed a big advantage at the free-throw line, hitting 16-of-20 to 3-of-3 for TU.
“The difference in the game was them shooting 16 free throws and us shooting three,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said. “We had a great scoring second half — we got Kendrian the ball and I thought we were a total different team on offense. Unfortunately, we were a different team on defense in the second half, as well, and that wasn’t in our favor.
“The other factor was the number of offensive rebounds they had. We just couldn’t keep them off the boards.”
TU plays at Arkansas-Little Rock at 2 p.m. Friday.
ABILENE CHR. 73, TU 63
Tulsa;12;12;16;23;--;63
Abilene Chr.;14;16;21;22;--;73
TULSA (3-5): Lescay 8-18 0-0 16, Elliott 8-10 0-0 16, Richards 5-11 1-1 14, Gaulden 1-4 2-2 6, Bittle 0-6 0-0 0, Brady 2-7 0-0 6, Hrafnkelsdottir 2-4 0-0 4, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Duerr 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 3-3 63.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (6-1): Wright 5-11 10-11 22, Golightly 9-12 1-2 22, Mabry 3-7 2-2 9, McLeod 3-12 2-3 9, Ducat 3-6 0-0 6, Miller 2-9 1-2 5, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Mraz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 16-20 73.
3-point goals: TU 6-19 (Richards 3-6, Brady 2-5, Gaulden 1-3, Bittle 0-3, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-1, Johnson 0-1); ACU 7-26 (Golightly 3-6, Wright 2-3, Mabry 1-4, McLeod 1-7, Miller 0-5, Mraz 0-1). Rebounds: TU 30 (Elliott 7); ACU 41 (Mabry 11). Assists: TU 11 (Elliott 4); ACU 14 (Wright 8). Total fouls: TU 22; ACU 6. A: 1,242.