WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tulane at Tulsa
7 p.m. Wednesday,
Reynolds Center • KTGX-93.5
Tulane (11-9, 6-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Manuirirangi 5-7 7.4 1.6
G Jones 5-9 5.9 2.1
G Cheatham 6-0 5.9 4.3
F Freeman 6-0 14.6 7.5
F Heide 6-3 3.7 5.2
G Gaulden 5-8 7.5 4.3*
G Lescay 5-8 7.6 2.8
G Bittle 5-8 5.9 2.3
F Richards 6-2 7.5 2.5
F Elliott 6-2 14.4 9.1
*assists per game
Notes: Tulsa is coming off a 57-38 loss at SMU on Saturday, its sixth loss in seven games. Reserves Morgan Brady and KK Rodriguez led the Hurricane with 10 points and Kendrian Elliott had six points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks. ... Alexis Gaulden is two 3-pointers from moving into a tie for third place in program history. She also ranks seventh in assists with 321. ... Tulane is in second place in the American and is coming off a one-point loss at USF. ... The Green Wave leads the series 21-9 and prevailed 64-62 in overtime against Tulsa in New Orleans three weeks ago.
Gallery: Get to know this year’s roster