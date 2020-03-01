WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Houston at Tulsa
7 p.m. Monday, Reynolds Center
KTGX 93.5
Houston (12-17, 5-10 AAC)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Gladney;11.4;2.8
G;Blackshell-Flair;5-10;10.0;6.3
F;Branch;5-10;10.4;4.9
F;Patterson;6-0;6.6;4.3
F;Hill;6-2;11.0;6.5
Tulsa (8-20, 3-12)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Rodriguez;5-6;3.3;2.5
G;Lescay;5-8;7.8;2.9
G;Johnson;5-8;4.8;1.4
F;Richards;6-2;8.0;2.9
F;Elliott;6-2;12.9;8.5
Notes: Tulsa is coming off a 68-64 road win against Temple in which Rebecca Lescay scored a career-high 24 points. ... The Hurricane will conclude the regular season Monday and already is locked into the last seed in the American tournament, which starts Friday in Connecticut. ... The game also is Senior Night for forwards Kendrian Elliott and Addison Richards and guard Alexis Gaulden. ... TU leads the series with Houston 17-9 but lost the previous meeting in Houston 76-44. ... Admission is $5.