WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SMU at Tulsa
2 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center, KTGX-93.5
SMU (10-13, 4-7)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Bradley;5-8;9.5;5.0
G;J. White;5-8;5.0;3.8
G;K. White;5-10;10.9;4.2
F;Cash;6-2;10.4;9.1
C;Bayliss;6-5;6.8;5.4
TULSA (6-8, 1-10)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Rodriguez;5-6;2.7;2.2
G;Brady;5-7;4.9;2.3
G;Lescay;5-8;6.8;2.6
F;Richards;6-2;7.4;2.4
F;Elliott;6-2;13.5;8.4
Notes: Tulsa has lost five in a row, most recently falling 78-53 at Cincinnati on Wednesday. Forward Kendrian Elliott scored 21 points, her highest total in conference play. ... Guard Destiny Johnson, a freshman from Sand Springs, has scored 52 points this season, and 31 of those have come in the past three games. ... SMU has a 29-18 series lead, including a 57-38 win in Dallas last month. ... General-admission tickets are $5.
-- Kelly Hines, Tulsa World