WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Temple at Tulsa
2 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center • KTGX fm93.5
TEMPLE (7-6, 0-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Jones 5-7 17.7 5.5
G Mackins 5-8 13.2 2.3
G Alexander 5-10 6.3 5.8
F Niang 6-2 6.8 5.5
C Atkinson 6-4 3.7 4.8
TULSA (5-8, 0-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gaulden 5-8 7.4 4.1
G Bittle 5-8 6.3 2.9
G Lescay 5-8 7.2 2.8
F Richards 6-2 8.8 2.7
F Elliott 6-2 16.3 9.1
Notes: Tulsa opens conference play having won its previous two games, including a 58-51 win at UTEP on Sunday in which Kendrian Elliott recorded her 12th career double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. ... Temple is led by Mia Davis, who averages 19 points and 10.1 rebounds. ... The Owls have a 6-2 lead in the series. Tulsa won the most recent meeting, 64-61 in Philadelphia last year. ... Tickets for dads and daughters are buy one, get one free.