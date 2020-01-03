WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Temple at Tulsa

2 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center • KTGX fm93.5

TEMPLE (7-6, 0-1)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Jones 5-7 17.7 5.5

G Mackins 5-8 13.2 2.3

G Alexander 5-10 6.3 5.8

F Niang 6-2 6.8 5.5

C Atkinson 6-4 3.7 4.8

TULSA (5-8, 0-0)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Gaulden 5-8 7.4 4.1

G Bittle 5-8 6.3 2.9

G Lescay 5-8 7.2 2.8

F Richards 6-2 8.8 2.7

F Elliott 6-2 16.3 9.1

Notes: Tulsa opens conference play having won its previous two games, including a 58-51 win at UTEP on Sunday in which Kendrian Elliott recorded her 12th career double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. ... Temple is led by Mia Davis, who averages 19 points and 10.1 rebounds. ... The Owls have a 6-2 lead in the series. Tulsa won the most recent meeting, 64-61 in Philadelphia last year. ... Tickets for dads and daughters are buy one, get one free.