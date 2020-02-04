AddisonRichards

Richards

 Dave Crenshaw

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UCF at Tulsa

7 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

KTGX-93.5

UCF (12-8, 4-4)

;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Wright;5-7;16.1;2.6

G;Gayle;5-9;7.7;2.8

G;Sanders;6-1;4.4;2.5

F;Walker;6-1;1.6;2.7

F;Smith;6-3;11.0;5.3

Tulsa (6-16, 1-8)

;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Rodriguez;5-6;2.2;2.0

G;Brady;5-7;6.2;2.4

G;Moutry;5-9;3.8;1.8

F;Lewis;5-10;4.3;4.2

F;Elliott;6-2;13.7;8.8

Notes: Tulsa has lost three in a row, most recently falling 63-44 at Memphis on Saturday. The Hurricane did not have a scorer in double figures, with Addison Richards scoring nine and Kendrian Elliott and Destiny Johnson each adding eight. ... In conference play, TU ranks last in field-goal percentage (.319). ... UCF is sixth in the American and is coming off a 67-57 win against SMU. ... The Knights have prevailed in the last four meetings. ... Tickets are $5. Cancer survivors and their families can get in free by emailing jmp5431@utulsa.edu.

