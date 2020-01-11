MaddieBittle

Bittle

 Dave Crenshaw

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

South Florida at Tulsa

5 p.m. Sunday, Reynolds Center

CBSSN, KTGX-93.5

USF (9-6, 1-0)

Ht. Pt Rb.

G Alvarez 5-7 8.8 2.9

G Tsineke 5-7 12.8 1.9

F Mununga 6-0 11.3 9.7

F Brabencova 6-0 7.4 3.8

F Henshaw 6-1 6.2 7.8

Tulsa (5-10, 0-2)

Ht. Pt Rb.

G Gaulden 5-8 7.9 4.6

G Lescay 5-8 6.7 2.8

G Bittle 5-8 6.7 2.8

F Richards 6-2 8.1 2.5

F Elliott 6-2 16.3 9.1

Notes: Tulsa is coming off back-to-back overtime defeats to open conference play, most recently falling 64-62 at Tulane on Wednesday when the Hurricane surrendered the winning shot at the buzzer. ... USF last played six days ago, winning 76-68 at Cincinnati. ... The Bulls have prevailed in all six meetings in the series, including a 59-48 outcome last season in Tampa. ... Admission to the game is free for anyone dressed as a superhero, and all military and first responders will receive two free tickets with an ID. The first 200 fans will get a hometown hero shirt.

