WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
South Florida at Tulsa
5 p.m. Sunday, Reynolds Center
CBSSN, KTGX-93.5
USF (9-6, 1-0)
Ht. Pt Rb.
G Alvarez 5-7 8.8 2.9
G Tsineke 5-7 12.8 1.9
F Mununga 6-0 11.3 9.7
F Brabencova 6-0 7.4 3.8
F Henshaw 6-1 6.2 7.8
Tulsa (5-10, 0-2)
Ht. Pt Rb.
G Gaulden 5-8 7.9 4.6
G Lescay 5-8 6.7 2.8
G Bittle 5-8 6.7 2.8
F Richards 6-2 8.1 2.5
F Elliott 6-2 16.3 9.1
Notes: Tulsa is coming off back-to-back overtime defeats to open conference play, most recently falling 64-62 at Tulane on Wednesday when the Hurricane surrendered the winning shot at the buzzer. ... USF last played six days ago, winning 76-68 at Cincinnati. ... The Bulls have prevailed in all six meetings in the series, including a 59-48 outcome last season in Tampa. ... Admission to the game is free for anyone dressed as a superhero, and all military and first responders will receive two free tickets with an ID. The first 200 fans will get a hometown hero shirt.