WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wichita State at Tulsa
2 p.m. Sunday,
Reynolds Center
KTGX-93.5
WSU (14-12, 6-7)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G McCully 5-7 13.9 2.7
G Bastin 5-8 8.1 5.1
G Bremaud 5-11 7.9 2.9
F Smith 5-11 6.0 5.1
F Prince 6-1 5.3 3.7
Tulsa (7-19, 2-11)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Rodriguez 5-6 3.0 2.4
G Johnson 5-8 4.6 1.4
G Lescay 5-8 6.6 2.8
F Richards 6-2 8.1 2.9
F Elliott 6-2 12.9 8.2
Notes: Tulsa is coming off a 59-42 loss at East Carolina on Wednesday night, having shot 18% over the final three quarters. No TU player scored more than seven points. ... With three games left in the regular season, TU is in last place in the American Athletic Conference. ... TU’s Kendrian Elliott is averaging 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds. ... Wichita State has prevailed in 18 of the 22 meetings in the series, including a 57-46 win in Wichita last month. ... Admission is $5 and includes a movie showing afterward with free popcorn.