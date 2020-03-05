WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
(12) Tulsa vs. (5) Tulane
American Athletic Conference tournament
11 a.m. Friday, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN3, KTGX-93.5
TULSA (9-20, 4-12)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Rodriguez;5-6;3.5;2.6
G;Johnson;5-8;5.8;1.6
G;Lescay;5-8;7.8;3.0
F;Richards;6-2;7.9;3.0
F;Elliott;6-2;12.9;8.5
TULANE (13-16, 8-9)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Clark;5-9;12.1;4.9
G;Jones;5-9;5.8;2.3
G;Cheatham;6-0;6.4;3.9
F;Freeman;6-0;15.1;7.8
F;Heide;6-3;3.4;5.8
Notes: After concluding the regular season with back-to-back wins, Tulsa opens the American Athletic Conference tournament against a Tulane team that prevailed in both meetings this year by a total of six points. ... In a 71-64 victory against Houston, TU freshman Destiny Johnson had a career-high 23 points. ... Senior forward Kendrian Elliott has 14 career double-doubles, third in program history. She also ranks fifth in career rebounds (694) and sixth in career blocks (94). ... The winner of Friday's game advances to play No. 4 seed USF at 11 a.m. Saturday.
-- Kelly Hines, Tulsa World