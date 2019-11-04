Elliott_Kendrian(18)-134w

Elliott

Women's basketball

Stephen F. Austin at Tulsa

7 p.m. Tuesday, Reynolds Center

KTGX-93.5

Notes: Tulsa opens its season Tuesday night against the Ladyjacks, who are coming off an 18-13 season and were picked to finish second in the Southland Conference. ... Stephen F. Austin played in the WNIT last season and is among 13 opponents on the TU schedule that participated in the postseason in 2018-19. ... The Hurricane dropped its exhibition 76-73 against Southwestern Oklahoma State last week despite a 27-point, 12-rebound performance from senior forward Kendrian Elliott. ... Tickets are $5.

Kelly Hines

918-581-8452

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Kelly has been the University of Tulsa football and basketball beat writer since 2014. She grew up in Moore, was valedictorian at Christian Heritage Academy and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8452