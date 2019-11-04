Women's basketball
Stephen F. Austin at Tulsa
7 p.m. Tuesday, Reynolds Center
KTGX-93.5
Notes: Tulsa opens its season Tuesday night against the Ladyjacks, who are coming off an 18-13 season and were picked to finish second in the Southland Conference. ... Stephen F. Austin played in the WNIT last season and is among 13 opponents on the TU schedule that participated in the postseason in 2018-19. ... The Hurricane dropped its exhibition 76-73 against Southwestern Oklahoma State last week despite a 27-point, 12-rebound performance from senior forward Kendrian Elliott. ... Tickets are $5.