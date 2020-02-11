WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at Cincinnati
10 a.m. Wednesday,
Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati
KTGX-93.5
TULSA (6-17, 1-9)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Rodriguez 5-6 2.6 2.2
G Brady 5-7 5.0 2.3
G Bittle 5-8 5.6 2.1
F Richards 6-2 7.5 2.4
F Elliott 6-2 13.2 8.5
CINCINNATI (15-7, 6-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Miller 5-6 15.8 3.7
G Sifa 5-7 7.4 2.5
G Rodgers 5-10 8.9 4.3
F Thomas 5-10 19.6 8.3
F Rizor 6-0 11.3 6.6
Notes: Tulsa has dropped four in a row, including a 62-49 loss against UCF on Wednesday, and is in last place in the American Athletic Conference. ... Kendrian Elliott ranks 13th in the league in scoring (13.2 ppg), sixth in rebounding (8.5) and second in field-goal percentage (.525). ... Cincinnati has three players averaging in double figures, led by Iimar’i Thomas (19.6 ppg). ... The series is tied at 5, but the Bearcats have won four in a row, including twice last season. Wednesday’s game is the only meeting this season.