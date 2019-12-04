WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
TU at Abilene Christian
5:30 p.m. Thursday,
Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas
ESPN+, KTGX fm93.5
TULSA (3-4)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gaulden 5-8 9.5 5.0*
G Bittle 5-8 7.9 2.7
G Lescay 5-8 7.6 2.1
F Lewis 5-10 6.1 4.7
F Elliott 6-2 17.9 8.9
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (5-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Wright 5-8 14.0 2.7
G Golightly 5-11 12.0 5.7
G McLeod 6-1 11.7 2.5
F Mabry 6-1 6.2 4.7
F Ducat 6-1 13.3 5.8
*assists per game
Notes: Tulsa plays the first of five road games in December after falling 61-60 to Marquette on Saturday in the final game of the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic in Moraga, California. Guard Alexis Gaulden missed two free throws with 2 seconds left that could have won the game. ... Forward Kendrian Elliott has four double-doubles this season after recording 18 points and 12 rebounds in her last outing. ... Abilene Christian’s only loss was a 78-65 setback at Oklahoma. The Wildcats are coached by former Oklahoma State coach Julie Goodenough. ... TU has won both of the previous meetings, including a 75-63 win last year in Tulsa.