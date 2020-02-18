AddisonRichards

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Tulsa at East Carolina

6 p.m. Wednesday, Minges Coliseum, Greenville, N.C.

KTGX-93.5

Tulsa (7-18, 2-10)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Rodriguez 5-6 2.9 2.3

G Johnson 5-8 4.9 1.3

G Lescay 5-8 6.6 2.7

F Richards 6-2 8.1 2.8

F Elliott 6-2 13.2 8.3

ECU (6-18, 3-8)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Monk 5-6 14.1 4.2

G Thompson 5-9 13.4 3.3

G Claytor 5-11 6.9 5.5

F Evans 5-10 4.8 3.0

F Chambers 6-3 2.3 3.1

Notes: Tulsa snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday, defeating SMU 65-58 behind career highs of 25 points and 13 rebounds from Addison Richards. Freshman Destiny Johnson also had a career-high 16 points. ... Forward Kendrian Elliott ranks third in program history in double-doubles (14), fifth in rebounds (655) and sixth in blocks (87) and field-gal percentage (.492). ... The Hurricane leads the series 12-11, including a 58-56 win in Tulsa last month.

