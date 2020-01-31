WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at Memphis
3 p.m. Saturday
Elma Roane Fieldhouse
Memphis, Tenn.; KTGX-93.5
TULSA (6-15, 1-7)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Brady 5-7 5.3 2.3
G Lescay 5-8 7.3 2.7
G Bittle 5-8 5.8 2.2
F Lewis 5-10 4.5 4.5
F Elliott 6-2 14.0 8.9
MEMPHIS (10-10, 1-6)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Shutes 5-6 15.2 3.5
G Hernon 5-8 7.9 3.7
G Wilson 5-10 3.2 1.6
F Williams 6-3 3.3 3.2
F Mendjiadeu 6-4 11.1 7.8
Notes: Tulsa is coming off a 50-46 loss to Tulane on Wednesday night. With starting point guard Alexis Gaulden sidelined by injury, Morgan Brady led the Hurricane in scoring for a second game in a row, pouring in a season-high 18 points. ... Memphis and Tulsa are among three teams in the American Athletic Conference with only one league victory. ... The series is tied at 10 games apiece, with each team prevailing at home last season. The Tigers have a 5-3 record when the game is played in Memphis.
