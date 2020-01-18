WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at No. 4 UConn
11 a.m. Sunday
Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Conn.
ESPN3, KGTX-93.5
Tulsa (5-12, 0-4 AAC)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gaulden 5-8 8.6 4.5*
G Lescay 5-8 7.9 2.8
G Bittle 5-8 6.5 2.6
F Richards 6-2 15.6 8.9
F Elliott 6-2 15.6 8.9
UConn (15-1, 6-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Dangerfld 5-5 15.7 3.6
G Williams 5-11 16.1 5.3
F Walker 6-1 20.3 9.1
F Irwin 6-2 3.7 3.0
F Nln-Odd. 6-5 11.6 9.2
Notes: Tulsa has dropped its past four games, most recently falling 57-46 at Wichita State on Wednesday while shooting 23.8% in the final three quarters. ... Forward Kendrian Elliott has eight double-doubles this season and 14 in her career. ... UConn has one defeat this season, losing to defending national champion Baylor last week. ... The Huskies have prevailed in all nine meetings. Sunday’s game will be the final regular-season one as members of the American, with UConn returning to the Big East next season.