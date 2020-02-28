WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at Temple
1 p.m. Saturday, McGonigle Hall, Philadelphia, KTGX-93.5
TULSA (7-20, 2-12)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Rodriguez;5-6;3.1;2.4
G;Lescay;5-8;7.2;2.8
G;Johnson;5-8;4.9;1.4
F;Richards;6-2;8.1;3.0
F;Elliott;6-2;12.7;8.5
TEMPLE (15-12, 7-7)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Jones;5-7;16.7;4.4
G;Mayo;5-8;2.1;1.2
F;Davis;6-0;19.0;10.5
F;Williamson;6-1;5.8;4.2
F;Niang;6-2;7.3;5.5
Notes: Tulsa, which is coming off back-to-back losses, plays its final regular-season road game. The Hurricane is 1-11 on the road this year. ... In its last game, Tulsa lost 70-61 to Wichita State on Sunday, missing 15 free throws. Rebecca Lescay had a career-high 23 points. ... Temple leads the series 7-2 and prevailed 74-65 in overtime in the meeting in Tulsa last month.