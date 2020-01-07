WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at Tulane
7 p.m. Wednesday, Devin Fieldhouse, New Orleans
KTGX-93.5
Tulsa (5-9, 0-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gaulden 5-8 7.5 4.4*
G Lescay 5-8 7.8 2.9
G Bittle 5-8 6.6 2.9
F Richards 6-2 8.6 2.5
F Elliott 6-2 16.2 9.1
Tulane (6-8, 0-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Anderson 5-5 3.0 1.6
G Clark 5-9 12.4 5.0
G Cheatham 6-0 5.9 3.8
F Freeman 6-0 13.6 7.7
F Parau 6-1 6.6 3.6
*assists per game
Notes: Tulsa dropped its American Athletic Conference opener 74-65 in overtime to Temple on Saturday. Forward Kendrian Elliott recorded her seventh double-double of the season and 13th of her career despite playing only 28 minutes because of foul trouble. ... Tulane is led by forward Krystal Freeman, who averages 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds. ... The Green Wave has won 20 of 29 meetings in the series, but Tulsa picked up a 72-67 win at home last season.