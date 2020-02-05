Addison Richards, a senior from Bixby, and Destiny Johnson, a freshman from Sand Springs, scored 15 points apiece for Tulsa, but the Hurricane still couldn't gain traction in the American Athletic Conference, falling 62-49 Wednesday night to UCF at the Reynolds Center.
TU (6-17, 1-9) has lost four in a row and nine of its past 10. KK Rodriguez added nine points, six rebounds and four steals for the Hurricane.
“I was proud of our guys,” coach Matilda Mossman said. “KK gets rebounds, steals and played point guard, and Destiny was a huge shot in the arm for us, too. We’ve struggled to find people that can score, so if we can get more players with good percentages we can win some games.
"Our players haven’t quit and are very determined, so there is plenty to be encouraged about.”
Kay Kay Wright scored 20 points to lead Central Florida (13-8, 5-4).
The Hurricane is off until next Wednesday, when it plays at Cincinnati in a 10 a.m. tipoff.
UCF 62, TULSA 49
UCF 13 17 15 17 – 62
Tulsa 8 12 13 16 – 49
UCF (13-8, 5-4): Wright 9-21 2-2 20, Smith 5-7 2-4 12, Kaba 2-4 0-2 4, Gayle 0-3 0-0 0, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 5-10 7-8 17, Battles 2-3 2-4 6, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-50 14-22 62.
TULSA (6-17, 1-9): Richards 7-10 1-1 15, Rodriguez 3-8 2-2 9, Elliott 1-1 0-0 2, Bittle 1-2 0-0 2, Bardy 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 7-11 1-4 15, Lewis 1-3 2-2 4, Lescay 1-6 0-0 2, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-1 0-0 0, Moutry 0-1 0-0 0, Duerr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 6-9 49.
3-point goals: UCF 0-3 (Gayle 0-2, Martin 0-1); TU 1-6 (Rodriguez 1-4, Richards 0-1, Bittle 0-1). Rebounds: UCF 37 (Martin 9); TU 19 (Rodriguez 6). Assists: UCF 7 (Wright, Martin 3); TU 13 (Lescay 4). Total fouls: UCF 20; TU 24. Fouled out: UCF, Martin; TU, Elliott. Technical fouls: TU, team. A: 755.