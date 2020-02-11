WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tulsa at Cincinnati

10 a.m. Wednesday, Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati

KTGX-93.5

Tulsa (6-17, 1-9)

;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Rodriguez;5-6;2.6;2.2

G;Brady;5-7;5.0;2.3

G;Bittle;5-8;5.6;2.1

F;Richards;6-2;7.5;2.4

F;Elliott;6-2;13.2;8.5

Cincinnati (15-7, 6-3)

;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Miller;5-6;15.8;3.7

G;Sifa;5-7;7.4;2.5

G;Rodgers;5-10;8.9;4.3

F;Thomas;5-10;19.6;8.3

F;Rizor;6-0;11.3;6.6

Notes: Tulsa has dropped four in a row, including a 62-49 loss against UCF on Wednesday and is in last place in the American Athletic Conference. ... Kendrian Elliott ranks 13th in the league in scoring (13.2 ppg), sixth in rebounding (8.5) and second in field-goal percentage (.525). ... Cincinnati has three players averaging in double figures, led by Iimar'i Thomas (19.6 ppg). ... The series is tied at five, but the Bearcats have won four in a row including twice last season. Wednesday's game is the only meeting this season.

