Opening-drive woes for TU
A 33-yard touchdown scramble by Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers extended the University of Tulsa’s streak of allowing points on its opponent’s first drive to four games, having done so every game this season.
The touchdown was also the first time this season Wyoming scored in the first quarter and started the game with a lead. Before Saturday, the Cowboys had begun every game down by at least a touchdown.
Cornerback Robinson makes another big play
TU cornerback Reggie Robinson II was responsible for one of the plays of the game for the second week in a row.
Robinson blocked a field-goal attempt in the second quarter that would have extended Wyoming’s lead to 10-0. It was the fourth time in his career that Robinson got his hands on a kick — two field goals and two point-after attempts.
Last week, Robinson made an acrobatic interception against Oklahoma State for the first pick of his career.
Smith surpasses 300 yards passing
Quarterback Zach Smith racked up 300 passing yards for the first time in his TU career.
Smith passed for 354 yards and two TDs in the win. He had thrown for at least 300 yards four times before in his career while at Baylor.
The performance made Smith the Hurricane’s first 300-yard passer since Dane Evans in the 2016 Miami Peach Bowl.
Wyoming lineman seriously injured
An ambulance was needed for Wyoming right guard Logan Harris before the fourth quarter started.
Harris, a junior from Torrington, Wyoming, was placed on a stretcher but did a thumbs up signal toward his huddled teammates before being loaded into the ambulance around midfield. The injury came from a helmet collision with a TU defender on the last play of the third quarter.
Details about the injury are unknown, other than Harris was admitted to a local hospital for observation.
Longest run of season
Although the TU run game was quiet most of the game, Shamari Brooks did break away for the Hurricane’s longest rushing gain of the season.
Brooks ran for 20 yards early in the second quarter. It was the first time in 14 quarters that the Hurricane recorded a run of 20 yards or more.
On-field recognition
With the Golden Hurricane’s game against Wyoming serving as its “Hometown Heroes Game,” members of local police, fire and EMT forces were honored with a round of applause for their service during the first half.
Saturday’s matchup was also deemed the “Hall of Fame Game,” recognizing members of the Hurricane’s 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame class. Honorees included former football coach F.A. Dry, former basketball standout Dana Lewis, former tennis star Anousjka van Exel and members of the 1988 NCAA women’s golf national championship team.