First down ¦ Story of the game
A dramatic victory for TU
With 50 seconds left, Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers motored toward the goal line and seemed destined to score a go-ahead touchdown. After the ball was snapped from the Tulsa 10-yard line, Golden Hurricane linebacker Cooper Edmiston was knocked down by a blocker. Edmiston jumped to his feet, sprinted to his left and collided with Chambers at the 3. The football wound up on the turf — and in the grasp of TU cornerback Reggie Robinson II. For TU, it was the biggest play of the season so far.
The Hurricane had taken the lead with 3:26 remaining, on a 19-yard run by Shamari Brooks, and held on for a 24-21 victory at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Saturday victory leveled the Tulsa record at 2-2, while the Cowboys were dealt their first loss of the season.
Second down ¦ Matchup that mattered
A big-yardage afternoon for Smith
TU got a performance from quarterback Zach Smith that was both flawed (25 incompletions) and impactful (354 passing yards — Tulsa’s best such total in nearly three years). With less than three minutes left, and as TU trailed 21-17, the Hurricane faced a fourth-and-5 from the 50-yard line. Smith connected with a high strike to Keenen Johnson, who leaped to make a 17-yard reception. A Wyoming face mask infraction carried TU to the Wyoming 19, and on the next play Shamari Brooks high-stepped to the south end zone for the game-winning TD.
Third down ¦ Game MVP
Edmiston a big-play artist
TU coach Philip Montgomery raves about Edmiston’s uncanny knack for being involved in the most pivotal plays. Edmiston’s ninth and final tackle Saturday was the difference in this game. As Wyoming’s Chambers barreled toward the end zone, Edmiston found him with a textbook tackle that caused the football to squirt free. Robinson recovered, and the Hurricane escaped with its most impressive victory since 2016.
Fourth down ¦ What’s next
A week off, and then SMU
It wasn’t until his post-game exchange with reporters that Montgomery learned the outcome of the SMU-TCU game being played at the same time, a 41-38 Mustangs win in a Big 12 stadium. Both SMU and TU recorded significant victories for the American Athletic Conference on Saturday. The Hurricane has an open date next weekend. On Oct. 5, TU opens AAC play against SMU in Dallas.