AXTELL, Neb. -- The Northeastern State women's golf team is in sixth place after the first day of the MIAA Fall Preview at Awarii Dunes Golf Course, shooting 313 in the first round. The RiverHawks are 17 strokes back of Central Missouri, which posted a 296 today.
RiverHawks junior Kaylee Petersen is in 11th place at 3-over 75. Kelly Swanson is tied for 18th at 78, while Karlei Hemler and Nina Lee are tied for 33rd after shooting 80. Aitana Hernandez rounds out the RiverHawks contingent at 82.
Central Oklahoma sits in second place at 17-over 305, followed by Nebraska-Kearney at 308, Sioux Falls at 309 and Rogers State at 22-over 310.
Allycia Gan of Missouri Western is the individual leader after shooting a 2-under 70. Brandi Lemek of Nebraska-Kearney is one stroke behind.
The tournament wraps up Wednesday.