MONKEY ISLAND -- Heavy rains wiped out the final round of play in the Missouri Southern Men's Fall Invitational at the Shangri-La Country Club on Tuesday.
Oklahoma Christian won with a 12-under 279-285--564 total. Central Oklahoma placed second at 282-296--568. Northeastern State tied for third with a 290-288--578.
UCO's Jacob Lackey finished second individually with a 70-68--138 total. Blake Murray was 10th (69-73--142).
Jax Johnson and Carlos Gomez tied for 15th at 1-under 143 to pace NSU.
A pair of golfers from Southwestern Okla. and Washburn were able to complete their final hole early on Tuesday morning to close out the second round of play. A bogey on the last pin by a Washburn player inched the RiverHawks to a tie with Ichabods.
Casey Paul tied for 39th carding a four-over-par 148 (75-73), Ty Shelnutt (77-72) and Hunter Pennington (72-77) finished tied for 45th after carding a five-over-par 149.
The RiverHawks will return to action this upcoming Monday and Tuesday where they will head to Chicago for their third tournament of the season.