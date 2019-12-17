Central Oklahoma's Heath Gray, a junior 184-pounder, was named both MIAA Wrestler of the Week and The Open Mat's College Wrestler of the Week following his performance at the 41st Midwest Classic in Indianapolis.
Heath was never tested in going 5-0 to take the Midwest Classic crown and claim Outstanding Wrestler accolades. He opened the tournament with a fall and then outscored his next four opponents by a combined 60-11.
Heath is 15-1 on the season and riding a 14-match winning streak. The returning All-American is ranked second in the country in NCAA Division II.
The No. 16-ranked Bronchos, who finished runner-up in the Midwest Classic, don't return to action until Jan. 4, when they take on Ouachita Baptist at Collinsville High School.