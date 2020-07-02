Vian graduate Javier Ramos visited ONEOK Field on numerous occasions through the years before joining the Tulsa Drillers this summer.
Ramos, however, had never pitched there previously before Thursday night.
His Drillers debut was a success as he pitched three shutout innings to pick up the 2-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders in a Texas Collegiate League game before 2,311 fans.
“My family showed up and it was very exciting,” said Ramos, who will pitch next season for the University of Oklahoma. “It was fun to get back out there and the adrenaline was definitely pumping.”
Ramos, after pitching in only five games as a freshman for Missouri State in 2019, went the junior college route at Seminole State for 2020 and was 4-0 with a 2.16 ERA when the college season was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After 3½ months without pitching in a game, the 6-foot-6 right-hander picked up where he left off as he didn’t allow a runner past first base in his three innings.
Ramos said his goals this summer are “learning the right mechanics here with (Drillers manager) coach (Tom) Holliday. He knows a lot about pitching. He’s a legend. I want to learn a lot from him.
“Surrounding myself with a lot of good people who work hard every day was a good atmosphere for me at Seminole and it worked out. I had a lot of fun while I was there.”
The Drillers snapped a 1-1 tie with a run in the seventh. Oklahoma State’s Hueston Morrill, who started the first two games, drew a leadoff walk as a pinch hitter, stole second base, moved to third on a bloop single by Nebraska’s Cam Chick and scored when Southern Cal’s Ben Ramirez grounded into a double play. Morrill’s run and Ramos’ pitching enabled the Drillers to take the finale of the opening series after splitting the first two games.
“It feels great to win the first series,” Morrill said. “We’re excited about that.”
Fordham lefty Garrett Crowley gave the Drillers their consecutive strong starting performance. Crowley allowed one run and three hits in three innings and struck out five, including the last three batters he faced. Nicholls State’s Shane Mejia followed with three shutout innings, with the only baserunner coming on an error.
Frisco’s run off Crowley came in the first inning as Oklahoma State’s Blake Robertson was hit by a pitch with two outs, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Dan Pruitt’s single. Pruitt, who plays for Dallas Baptist, had a RBI in each game of the series.
Crowley needed only two pitches to escape a bases-loaded jam, one-out jam in the second as Isaiah Ortega-Jones popped out and Tommy Sacco grounded out.
Tulsa tied the game in the fourth against Collinsville graduate Chase “Taz” Lorg on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by OSU’s Max Hewitt.
The Drillers open a three-game series Friday night at Texarkana.
DRILLERS 2, ROUGHRIDERS 1
Frisco 100 000 000 — 1 5 0
Tulsa 000 100 10x — 2 4 1
Reeves, Lorg (3), Werran (5), Kouba (7) and Fletcher; Crowley, Mejia (4), Ramos (7) and Hewitt. W: Ramos (1-0). L: Werran (0-1). RBIs: Frisco: Pruitt; Tulsa: Hewitt. T: 2:23. A; 2,311.