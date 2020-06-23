Last June, Jenks graduate Bryce Osmond was honored as the Tulsa Drillers Baseball Player of the Year at the All World Awards.

This summer, Osmond will be pitching for the Drillers.

With their season opener a week away, Osmond and his Drillers teammates participated in a workout Tuesday afternoon at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers are operating a team in the Texas Collegiate League this summer instead of the Texas League because of Minor League Baseball’s shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really cool,” Osmond said about wearing the Drillers uniform. “I didn’t know how the uniform thing was going to work out, but when I heard that we got to wear the Drillers gear, it was just icing on top of the cake.”

The Drillers will open the season with a three-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders on June 30-July 2 at ONEOK Field. All games are at 7 p.m.

Before the pandemic, Osmond, as well as Drillers manager Tom Holliday and his coaching staff, were set to spend the summer with the Chatham (Massachusetts) Anglers in the Cape Cod League, which canceled its season. Last summer, Osmond played with the Pittsfield (Massachusetts) Suns in the Futures Collegiate League of New England.

Osmond, who was 1-1 in four starts this spring at Oklahoma State before the college season was canceled, jumped at the chance to play close to home with the Drillers.

“I couldn’t pass on it,” Osmond said. “I have never got to play at ONEOK, so hearing this was going to be the home field was awesome.”

In 2019, Osmond went 7-1 with 89 strikeouts in 51 innings as he led Jenks to the Class 6A semifinals. He was rated the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2019 Major League Baseball amateur draft by MLB Pipeline and was expected to be selected in the first few rounds. But his commitment to playing for Oklahoma State likely kept him from being a high draft choice and he wasn’t selected until the 35th round by the Washington Nationals.

Osmond’s final start for OSU before the shutdown was his best, as he allowed one run and two hits with two walks and four strikeouts against Brigham Young to pick up his first college win.

“I don’t think anyone was happy necessarily with how it went, but it was nice to get our feet wet,” Osmond said. “We got thrown into it and unfortunately by (his) fourth game was when I thought we were all starting to get settled in, and now we’re just happy to get back out.

“It’s the same plan I started at school; it just rolls over. Here we are and we’re going to stay on that track.”

The Drillers will finalize their 35-man roster within the next few days. Osmond will be joined by several OSU teammates, including outfielder Cade Cabbiness of Bixby, pitcher Kale Davis and infielder Hueston Morrill. The Drillers’ roster also will include former OSU infielder Ryan Cash, now with Oral Roberts.

“We’re really excited that it’s in my backyard,” Osmond said. “It’s awesome to have all these guys that are from around here and finally get a chance to play some baseball that we’ve been missing.”

