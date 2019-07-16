Big 12 Media Day Football

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during Big 12 Conference NCAA college football media day Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David Kent)

 David Kent

West Virginia Mountaineers

Coach: Neal Brown (first season)

2018 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big 12

Big 12 season prediction: Eighth

Quotable

"I think it's because we're undefeated." — West Virginia coach Neal Brown, on his immediate warm reception by fans

NOTEBOOK

Brown back in familiar territory

While Brown is new to West Virginia, he is not new to the Big 12. He was offensive coordinator at Texas Tech in 2010-12, running an uptempo spread offense that ranked as high as No. 6 nationally in passing yardage.

Asked about adapting offensively to the league now, Brown said: "We've evolved. We've changed. We are probably a little bit more balanced now than we were at that point.

"I think regardless of the conference you're in it's about taking the players that you have and taking their strengths and attacking the defensive weaknesses. So I think that never changes, regardless of level and regardless of conference. I think that's what the best offensive play-callers try to do."

Tough slate for Mountaineers

West Virginia is among four teams with 11 Power Five opponents on its schedule this season, including non-conference games against Missouri and North Carolina State.

"I knew what the schedule was when I took the job," Brown said. "When you look at the schedule it is what it is. We don't talk to our players about it, kind of in a one-game mindset. ... It's a very challenging schedule."

2019 Schedule

Aug. 31: James Madison;1 p.m.

Sept. 7: at Missouri;11 a.m.

Sept. 14: NC State (FS1);11 a.m.

Sept. 21: at Kansas;TBA

Oct. 5: Texas;TBA

Oct. 12: Iowa State;TBA

Oct. 19: at Oklahoma;TBA

Oct. 31: at Baylor (ESPN);7 p.m.

Nov. 9: Texas Tech;TBA

Nov. 16: at Kansas State;TBA

Nov. 23: Oklahoma State;TBA

Nov. 29: at TCU;2:30 p.m.

