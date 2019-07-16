West Virginia Mountaineers
Coach: Neal Brown (first season)
2018 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big 12
Big 12 season prediction: Eighth
Quotable
"I think it's because we're undefeated." — West Virginia coach Neal Brown, on his immediate warm reception by fans
NOTEBOOK
Brown back in familiar territory
While Brown is new to West Virginia, he is not new to the Big 12. He was offensive coordinator at Texas Tech in 2010-12, running an uptempo spread offense that ranked as high as No. 6 nationally in passing yardage.
Asked about adapting offensively to the league now, Brown said: "We've evolved. We've changed. We are probably a little bit more balanced now than we were at that point.
"I think regardless of the conference you're in it's about taking the players that you have and taking their strengths and attacking the defensive weaknesses. So I think that never changes, regardless of level and regardless of conference. I think that's what the best offensive play-callers try to do."
Tough slate for Mountaineers
West Virginia is among four teams with 11 Power Five opponents on its schedule this season, including non-conference games against Missouri and North Carolina State.
"I knew what the schedule was when I took the job," Brown said. "When you look at the schedule it is what it is. We don't talk to our players about it, kind of in a one-game mindset. ... It's a very challenging schedule."
2019 Schedule
Aug. 31: James Madison;1 p.m.
Sept. 7: at Missouri;11 a.m.
Sept. 14: NC State (FS1);11 a.m.
Sept. 21: at Kansas;TBA
Oct. 5: Texas;TBA
Oct. 12: Iowa State;TBA
Oct. 19: at Oklahoma;TBA
Oct. 31: at Baylor (ESPN);7 p.m.
Nov. 9: Texas Tech;TBA
Nov. 16: at Kansas State;TBA
Nov. 23: Oklahoma State;TBA
Nov. 29: at TCU;2:30 p.m.